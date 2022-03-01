DORA SWORD TAGGART, age 93, of Wooster, Ohio, formerly of Rittman, Ohio, and Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Friday morning, February 25, 2022, at West View Healthy Living in Wooster, following a brief illness.
Dora was born September 11, 1928, in Fort Gay, West Virginia, to the late Everett and Nolda Wilson Cyrus, and moved to Ohio in 1947 with her husband.
She worked as a Seamstress for Precision Drapery for 23 years and retired when the company went out of business when she was in her 70s. She also previously had worked at Big Wheel in Wooster, Lawson's in Rittman, Trogdon’s, Sparks Grocery and Rubbermaid.
Dora was a former member of Saltpetre Christian Baptist Church in Fort Gay and the Rittman Women's Sewing Club. She enjoyed quilting, baking, fishing and reading. She was an avid Cleveland sports fan, especially the Browns and Indians and looked forward to watching the Browns games on the big screen at the nursing home with her son. She loved spending time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids and enjoyed following their activities and their sports and being a part of their lives.
Surviving are son, Jerry (Kathy) Sword of Seville, Ohio; two daughters, Connie (Rick) Murphy of Wooster and Peggy (Jon) Bragg of Orrville, Ohio; grandchildren, David (Dora) Sword of Wadsworth, Ohio, Aaron (Stephanie) Sword of Lodi, Ohio, Kevin (Andrea) Sword of Kannapolis, N.C., Jeremy McMillan of Orrville, Brandon McMillan of Wooster and BJ (Marke) Moore of Wooster; great-grandchildren, Bri, Camryn, Tommy, Easton, Josh, Hayley, Eli, Jaydan, Charleigh, Kealey (Daniel) and McKenna; great-great-grandchildren, Garrett and one on the way this summer whom she was looking forward to meeting; brother, Ed Cyrus of Huntington, W.Va.; two sisters, Judy Ellis of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Kathryn Ratcliffe of Fort Gay, W.Va.; former husband and the father of her children, Tom Sword of Sterling, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Chaffin, Carolyn Zollinger and Jean Tolbert, brothers, Alvis and Elbert Cyrus; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman, or from 10 a.m. to noon Friday morning at the church in Fort Gay.
Services will be held at noon Friday, March 4, at Saltpetre Community Church, 330 Saltpetre Rd., Fort Gay, WV, with Pastor Dick Maynard officiating. Burial will take place at the Lynch Cemetery in Fort Gay.
Memorials may be made to Wayne County Dog Shelter, 5694 Burbank Rd., Wooster, OH 44691 or St. Jude's Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org).
The family would like to especially thank West View Healthy Living in Wooster for the compassion and care they provided to Mom. She was treated like family, and we are so eternally grateful.
Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman and Wilson Funeral Home in Kentucky are handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com or www.wilsonfuneralhomeky.com.