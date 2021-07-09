DORIS LEE NAPIER, 89, of Wayne, widow of Frank Napier, died July 3 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 8 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
