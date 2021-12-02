DOROTHY LOUISE LYCANS CRONAN, 92, of Huntington, passed away December 1, 2021, at Huntington Health and Rehab after a long illness. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Elder Bruce Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Louise was born November 8, 1929, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Lycans and Elsie Finley Lycans. She grew up in Fort Gay, W.Va., and graduated from Fort Gay High School. She worked as a bank teller in Bradenton, Florida, until her retirement at which time she set out to see the world, which she did, traveling all over the U.S. and to multiple different countries. Although she never had any biological children, she was a mother to everyone she met and opened her home to many throughout her life who needed a mother, caregiver or just a friend. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her siblings, Ruby Smith Caldwell, Juanita Bond, Herman Lycans, Andrew Lycans and Myrtle Sloan. She is survived by sisters, Loreda Mills (Kenneth) and Deloris Duke. She leaves behind a host of family, nieces and nephews and a special longtime friend, Larry Dell. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Most Popular
Articles
- James "Lee" Reeves of Wayne
- James Paul "Jamie" Dillon of Wayne
- Police Blotter: Twelve arrested in Wayne County from Nov. 1-22
- Twelvepole Trading Post celebrates a year on Small Business Saturday
- Commission clarifies rumors regarding trails in Rich Creek area
- John Robert Ross of Wayne
- Police Blotter: Four booked at Western Regional Jail since Nov. 22
- Austin’s in Ceredo wins national award
- 2021 Deer Kills in Wayne County: Canaan Foster
- Mexican restaurant, City Mission distribute free meals for Thanksgiving
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Dorothy Louise Lycans Cronan of Huntington
- Keith Brian Clark of East Lynn
- Robert Lee "Bob" Napier of Huntington
- Nina Ferguson of Seville, Ohio
- Carl Emerson Wilson of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.
- Robert Lee "Bob" Napier of Huntington
- John Robert Ross of Wayne
- James Paul "Jamie" Dillon of Wayne
- Rebecca Ann Preece Thompson of Louisa, Ky.
- James "Lee" Reeves of Wayne