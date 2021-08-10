Thank you for Reading.

DREWIE WILLIS BROWNING, 82, of Genoa, husband of Tammy Browning, died July 30 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Ford Motor Company. Procession will depart Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, at 10 a.m. Aug. 7 for graveside services at 11 a.m. at the Jerry Williamson Cemetery.   

Tags

Recommended for you