Eadris Lorene Gilkerson Clay
EADRIS LORENE GILKERSON CLAY, lovingly known as Nanny, left her earthly body to join her Savior in heaven on September 22, 2022, at the young age of 86. She was born on April 8, 1936, the daughter of the late Lando and Ruby Queen Gilkerson. Preceding her in death were her husband, Boyd "Martin" Clay, son (in law) William Copley, brother Leonard Gilkerson, and special friend Eldreth "Buddy" Perry.

She leaves behind her children, Viola Clay of Cleveland, Ohio, Pamela Sue Copley of Wayne, W.Va., Deborah Clay of Ray, Ohio, and Duane Clay of East Lynn, W.Va.; a sister, Lois Jean Adkins of Lavalette, W.Va.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren Larry Clay and sons Christopher and Zachary, April and husband Michael Copley and their daughters Ayden and Kylee, Sara and husband Zachary Smith and their son Asa, Joshua and wife Stephanie Copley, Zeth and wife Carissa Clay and their children Connor, Caylee, Noah, Ella, and Emma, Klarissa and husband Harry Kingery and their children Bailey, Mason, Riley, and Ryder; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and adopted grandchildren too many to mention.

