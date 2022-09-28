EADRIS LORENE GILKERSON CLAY, lovingly known as Nanny, left her earthly body to join her Savior in heaven on September 22, 2022, at the young age of 86. She was born on April 8, 1936, the daughter of the late Lando and Ruby Queen Gilkerson. Preceding her in death were her husband, Boyd "Martin" Clay, son (in law) William Copley, brother Leonard Gilkerson, and special friend Eldreth "Buddy" Perry.
She leaves behind her children, Viola Clay of Cleveland, Ohio, Pamela Sue Copley of Wayne, W.Va., Deborah Clay of Ray, Ohio, and Duane Clay of East Lynn, W.Va.; a sister, Lois Jean Adkins of Lavalette, W.Va.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren Larry Clay and sons Christopher and Zachary, April and husband Michael Copley and their daughters Ayden and Kylee, Sara and husband Zachary Smith and their son Asa, Joshua and wife Stephanie Copley, Zeth and wife Carissa Clay and their children Connor, Caylee, Noah, Ella, and Emma, Klarissa and husband Harry Kingery and their children Bailey, Mason, Riley, and Ryder; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and adopted grandchildren too many to mention.
Being our Nanny was her calling….and boy was she good at it. She loved her babies, all of us, and always made sure that she showed and told us so. She taught us many things, such as how to make fried apple pies and chicken and dumplings, eating dessert first, and how to laugh at yourself (trust us, there was always laughter).
Nanny stressed the importance of education and encouraged us all to do good in school. One of her proudest moments was when she completed and passed her General Education Test (GED) when she was in her 60's. This of course involved several late-night study sessions with us all piled up in bed with her. But the most important lesson that she showed and taught us was how to love selflessly. Nanny was a wonderful person and will be missed by all that were lucky enough to have known her. Proverbs 16:31 "Gray hair is a crown of glory; it is gained in a righteous life."
Funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, September 26, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastors Tony Clay and Emual Adkins officiating. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation at 11 a.m.