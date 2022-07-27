Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
EARNEST BRADY BROOKS, 64, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 25, 2022. He was born March 25, 1958, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Ernie and Vicie Brooks. Also preceding him in death was one brother, Sam Brooks; two sister, Charlotte Clay and Ruthie Dyer; one brother-in-law, Jesse Joe Scott; as well as his paternal grandparents-in-law, Orbie and Birdie Scott. Ernest was a member of Wolf Pen Church of Christ, where he was loved by so many. He leaves behind his loving wife of 41 years, Sherry Brooks; five sons, Shawn (Elizabeth) Brooks of Wayne, Robert (Courtney) Scarberry of Fort Gay, W.Va., Paul Brooks, Eric (Allison) Brooks, and Dan (Sina) Kurtz, all of Wayne; two daughters, Shyanna (Zach) Brooks of Wayne, and Jenny Brooks of Huntington, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Kyleigh Kurtz and Haleigh Kurtz; his mother and father-in-law, Rose and Ray Scott, who loved him as their own son; and three special nephews, JT Stephens, Andrew (Heather) Scott, and Brad (Jessica) Scott, who all looked up to him as a father figure. Also surviving are two brothers, Frankie (Sue) Brooks of Wayne, and Barry Frasher of Kenova, W.Va.; two sisters, Evangeline Brooks of Wayne, and Shirley (Carl) Grimm of Lesage, W.Va.; and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Minister Emual Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Napier Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday.