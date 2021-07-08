EDWIN MAXWELL “MACKIE” BOOTON JR., 78, of Wayne, husband of Sandra June Adkins Booton, died July 6 at home. He was a retired electrician from Marathon Petroleum, Catlettsburg, Ky. Funeral service 2 p.m. July 11 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 10 at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne man charged after running from police
- Mayor treats Wayne nursing home to fireworks show
- WV First Lady visits Wayne Elementary
- Baker's Towing continues fireworks show tradition
- Man arrested in kidnapping, stolen vehicle cases in Wayne County
- Jodi Hollingshead: Paid leave is critical for small business owners
- The numbers game: Best WV deer counties, by hunting method
- WV one of six states where mysterious bird deaths being investigated
- Bonnie Marie Clark Matovich of Ceredo formerly of Prichard
- C-K Alumni Band concert celebrates Fourth of July
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- RONALD LEE ATKINS
- EDWIN MAXWELL “MACKIE” BOOTON JR.
- EVA MAE BOOTH
- Doris Lee Napier of Wayne
- Charles F. Holland of Daytona Beach, Fla.
- William Brown Howerton of Huntington
- Bonnie Marie Clark Matovich of Ceredo formerly of Prichard
- James Watts of Dunlow
- Sara Frances Morgan of Proctorville, Ohio
- Dianna Maynard Poindexter, formerly of Wayne