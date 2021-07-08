Thank you for Reading.

EDWIN MAXWELL “MACKIE” BOOTON JR., 78, of Wayne, husband of Sandra June Adkins Booton, died July 6 at home. He was a retired electrician from Marathon Petroleum, Catlettsburg, Ky. Funeral service 2 p.m. July 11 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 10 at the funeral home. 

