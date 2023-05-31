ELAINE PUSKAS, 82 of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of East Lynn, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. She was born July 4, 1940, at Ranger, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ruth and Roy Sanders. Her husband of 58 years, Earl Puskas, also preceded her in death along with one daughter Sharon Puskas; great-granddaughter Destiny Kay Smith; sister Jewell McCormick; and three brothers, James Sanders, Ralph Sanders, and Roy Edward Sanders. Elaine was a member of Laurel Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Brenda Puskas of Huntington, Bonnie Jones of Chatsworth, Ga., and Lisa (Kenny) Carter of Varnell, Ga.; one son, Bradley (Annie) Puskas of Tunnell Hill, Ga.; five grandchildren, Chris Puskas, Kelly Puskas, Jamie Puskas, Eric Jones, and Lacey Jones; nine great-grandchildren, Kalab Puskas, Kobe Puskas, Alexis Puskas, Chase Puskas, Michael Slash, Jordan Slash, Xander Ritter, E.J. Jones, and Jaxson Jones; one great- great-grandchild Zion Puskas; and "little Rosie" on the way.
Also surviving are three sisters, Faye Sanders of Albany, Ind., Ruthie Puskas of East Lynn, W.Va., and Cynthia (Homer) Richards, also of East Lynn; four brothers, Kenneth (Phyllis) Sanders of Midkiff, W.Va., Eugene Sanders of Branchland, W.Va., Michael (Ladonna) Sanders of Rocky Face, Ga., and Larry Sanders of West Hamlin, W.Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Danny Roberts. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023, at the funeral home.