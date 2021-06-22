Thank you for Reading.

ELBA GORDON FERGUSON JR., 70, of East Lynn, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at Wayne Nursing and Rehab. Gordon was born May 23, 1951, a son of the late Elba G. Ferguson and Olive M. Ferguson. Also preceding him in death was a sister, Debra A. Ferguson, and nephew, Jackie Alan Adams. Gordon was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church. He is survived by one brother, David Ferguson (Brenda) of East Lynn, W.Va.; three sisters, Sherry Mills (Harry), Dora Young (Paul) and Eva Astorri (Michael), all of East Lynn, W.Va.; numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. A private graveside service will be conducted for the family at Four Oaks Cemetery by Pastor Roger Perry.

