ELDER CHESTER MERRITT, 90 of Wayne, W.Va. went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Paramount Senior Assisted Living in Ona, W.Va. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Community Memorial Gardens by Elders Tommy Damron, Roger Maynard and Tony Clay. He was born August 3, 1931, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Omer and Marie Merritt. Chester was an ordained minister and a member of the Echo United Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Wayne Masonic Lodge #18 AF&AM, and was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean War where he was awarded the Purple Heart. Additionally, Chester retired from a career with the U.S. Postal Service. Preceding him in death was his loving wife, Vicie Opal Fry Merritt; and an infant son, Douglas Elliott Merritt. Survivors include two daughters, Patty Roach of Wayne, W.Va., Aleta Hardwick and husband Chris of Lavalette, W.Va.; three sons, Stanley Merritt and wife Linda of Wayne, W.Va., Brett Merritt and wife Valerie of Lavalette, W.Va., Quinn Merritt and wife Tracey of Newark, Ohio; a brother, Cecil Merritt and wife Janice of Hopkinsville, Ky.; eight grandchildren, Isaiah Merritt (Courtney), Levi Merritt (Sarah), Aaron Clay, Lori Ballester (Mike), Jordan Merritt, Haley Merritt, Katelyn Merritt and Seth Hardwick; eight great-grandchildren, Carson, Isabella, Canaan, Wynn, Capp, Sydney, Mitchell and Rachel; and numerous nieces, nephews and additional family. Due to elderly and immune compromised family members, masks and social distancing will be required. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
