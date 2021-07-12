Thank you for Reading.

ELDON MUNCY of Louisa, Ky., widower of Sarah Chapman Muncy, died July 10. He was a self-employed carpenter. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 14 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Goble Family Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. 

