EMILY LOU GILLIAM PETERS of Glen Hayes, wife of James Peters, died Aug. 2. Funeral service 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Peters Chapel, Fort Gay; burial in Peters Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Memorials are suggested to Victory Baptist Mission Program, 939 W Cook Road, Mansfield, OH 44907. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting her family with arrangements.
