EUGENE “Curly” CLAY, left this world in the early morning of January 17, 2022, at the age of 66. He is the loving husband to Brenda, father to Steve, Ashley and Isiah, Pops to Stevee (aka Boogs or Fuzz) and a new addition, Jacob. Curly is loved and missed beyond measure.
If something were broken – he could fix it; if you needed help – he was the first to lend a hand; if you had questions – he had answers; he knew directions better than a map; he could find a ‘bargain’ at any swap-meet; he never read instructions, because he didn’t need to; if there was a honey hole to fish or a meadow field to hunt – he would find it. If there was a ‘project’ waiting to be done – he finished it before you asked. Isiah sums it up best, “he could do anything.” He is the epitome of everything good in this world, and we are lucky to call him ours.
Curly, a proud owner of his "attack dog" (which is a Poodle), enjoyed driving mini-car (turbo edition) to chauffeur Boogs countless miles. He also adamantly defended the notion that she is not rotten, she “just feels good.” He could plow snow and operate a grader with the best of them. Each night he shared a ‘goodnight, love you’ and forehead kiss with his wife. He knew a birthday ice-cream cake was expected each year, he never disappointed. He was the best baby swing installer and lawn mower/4-wheeler/stroller ride giver there has ever been. His trips for first earrings, Christmas lights/parade watching, and a Zoo visit are priceless memories. A Christmas full of Minnie’s is hard to top. Domesticating a llama and transporting it home in a pick-up will always seem reasonable. Zip-ties or duct tape are solutions. He was a project contractor, best advice-giver, explainer of tools, and biggest supporter to Ashley (Bebe). In her eyes, he is the best man to ever walk this planet – an undeniable love. Luckily, Curly provided the rake and shovel as part of the dowry. He also mentored Jamie in home renovation and the biggest fan of his steaks. He looked forward to Erie and Stonewall trips with Isiah. He had ‘tinkering’ in the garage down to a science. His bow-target seat or tiny chair suited him just fine. He believed "stuff" was always better if it were "free or cheap." According to Curly, oatmeal cream pies (and any other candy) are fantastic midnight snacks. He would remind you to fill up your gas tank whenever it’s half-empty (especially in the winter) and to call your mom when you get where you’re going. We’ll forever cherish the pocket T-shirt and jeans-wearing fella that was truly one-of-a-kind.
Curly was born October 16, 1955, to the late Ancil and Mary Clay. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Brenda; daughter, Ashley Clay (Jamie Vance); one son, Isiah; two grandchildren, Stevee Vance and Jacob Johnson; one brother, Robert (Teresa) Clay; and his sister, Doris (David) Wilson. Those preceding him in death include a most beloved son, Steve; and three brothers, Roger (Mary), Tony and Henry.
He retired two years ago from the Department of Highways where he was a heavy equipment operator and had plenty of stories from working with his "drones," many of which remain dear friends.
Family and friends wanting to honor his memory, celebrate his life are invited to attend a graveside service scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, January 20, at Elmwood Cemetery with Isiah Clay, Aaron Clay, Timmy Clay, Adam Clay, Jamie Vance, Farren Perry, Mikey Clay, Uncle Wally Marshall, Larry Ferguson and Marcus Maynard serving as pallbearers. A procession will leave Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Our sincerest gratitude to all who have contacted us during this most difficult and trying time. He was loved.