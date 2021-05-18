EUNICE MARCUM COPLEY, 90, of Dunlow, W.Va., gained her heavenly wings on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Manuel Ferguson and Elder Roger Maynard officiating. Burial will follow in the S.D. Copley Cemetery, Dunlow. She was born March 9, 1931, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late William and Martha Smith Marcum. She was a homemaker and caregiver all of her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James “Buster” Copley; two sons, Roger Copley and Randy Copley; one daughter, Bonnie Lynn Copley; five brothers; and three sisters. Survivors include three sons, James “Emmitt” Copley (Zella), Ricky Copley (Carol), all of Dunlow, W.Va., and Larry “TomCat” Copley of Louisa, Ky.; one daughter and caregiver who will miss her dearly, Eunice “Faye” Stamper (Dale) of Dunlow, W.Va.; one sister, Janice Maynard of Dunlow, W.Va.; and one brother, Quinton Marcum (Libby) of Cleveland, Ohio. Eunice also had two special granddaughters that she loved and cared for as her own, as well as 16 other grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She will be missed by so many, especially her family, which she loved dearly. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
