EVA MAE BOOTH, 79, of Wayne, widow of Paul E. Booth, died July 6. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 9 at Canada Chapel Church. Visitation at noon Friday at the church. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is assisting her family with arrangements.
