EVELYN BOOTH MASSIE, 90 of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home. Funeral services at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Matthew Stepp officiating. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was born March 10, 1931, at Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late George Washington Booth and Bertha Ethel Dyer Booth-Rutherford. Evelyn was a homemaker, genealogist and a member of the Big Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Doris Jean Christian. She is survived by her loving husband, John Henderson Massie; one daughter, Gina Whedbee (Rod) of Beckley, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Kathryn Wray (Jeremy) of Arizona, Rebekah Stover (David) and Jonathan Stanley (Sarah), all of Beckley, W.Va.; three great-grandchildren, Finn and Phoebe Stover and Hudson Stanley; one sister, Coralee Lykins of Huntington, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.

