EVELYN CHRISTINE RITCH PERRY, 81, of Wayne, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wayne. Private graveside services will be conducted at a later date at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was born July 7, 1939, at Lenoir, N.C., a daughter of the late Samuel Harden and Gertrude Phillips Ritch. Christine was preceded in death by one son, Roger Glen Perry; one daughter, Ruben Lee Coleman; and two grandsons, John Garfield Perry and Daniel Maxwell. She is survived by three daughters, Sherry Hyde of Wayne, W.Va., Marilyn Wilson of Wayne, W.Va., and Lisa Kimple of Cleveland, Ohio; one brother, Samuel Ritch Jr. of Baltimore, Md.; 10 grandchildren, Ricky, Brian, Daniel, Steven, Kristen, Chasity, Chanity, Junior, Latisha and Derek; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to express a special heartfelt thanks to the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation center for their love and care. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.

