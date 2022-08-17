ASHBY GREY WALKER LEACH, 76 of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Burial and military rites will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Beard Mortuary. There will be a Celebration of Life reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Ceredo-Kenova American Legion Post 93.
He was born March 18, 1946, in Charleston, W.Va., son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Virginia Mae Walker Leach. He was also preceded in death by his first wife Janet Leach, son Jason Cash and two sisters, Florella Keller and Marian Stewart.
He was a 1964 graduate of Huntington East High School; he was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War having served from 1967-1969 as a Navy Corpsman for the Lima Company 371 and was the recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. His memberships include, lifetime member and officer of the American Legion Post 93, Kenova, VFW Post 1064 and the DAV. He was a member and commander of the former Daniel Edwards VFW Post, Ceredo.
He was formerly employed by C&O Railroad and Cotton Belt Railroad, Pine Bluff, Ark. He was an LPN at the Woody Williams VA Medical Center when he retired. Ashby spent most of his life working and supporting veterans and veteran's groups. He was a 100-gallon blood donor for the American Red Cross and was a bone marrow donor to a lucky recipient that survived.
He is survived by five daughters, Janet Lynn Kelly of Huntington; Flora Sartin of Fort Gay, W.Va., Amber (Jeremy) Porter of Kitts Hill, Ohio, Ashley (Jason) Nelson of South Point, Ohio and B.J. Leach of Chesapeake, Ohio; their mother, and his loving wife of more than 30 years, Linda Triplett; 11 grandchildren, Jamie, Ashley, Charlton and Katelyn Kelly, all of Kenova, Elizabeth and Stone Sartin of Fort Gay, W.Va., Zackary and Jackson Nelson of South Point, Ohio, and Aiden, Tate and Maggie Porter of Kitts Hill, Ohio; one great-grandchild, Graelynn Kelly-Muncy of Kenova and a host of extended family and friends.