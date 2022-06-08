CHARLES E. "SAMBO" ADKINS of Beech Fork went home to be with the Lord on June 3, 2022, at the age of 77-years-old. He was a faithful member of Bethlehem United Baptist Church on Raccoon Creek Road. He was a Vietnam veteran. He was the son of the late Harlan G. Adkins and Geneva Collins Adkins. He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Wanda L. Adkins and one daughter, Pam Adkins at home; one son, Bobby J. Adkins and fiancée Candice Richardson of Grayson, Ky.; one brother, Hughie and Alberta Adkins, also of Beech Fork; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by an infant son and three brothers, Leslie "Leck" Adkins, Edward Lee Adkins, and Harlan "Bud" Adkins; four sisters, Joyce Adkins, Mary Mae Adkins, Gertrude "Pet" Mills and Annie Frye. The family would also like to thank Mark and Beverly Triplett, Chris Walker, and Hughie and Alberta Adkins, they have surely been a great help and comfort. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jamie Clay. Burial will be in Cedar Cliff Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Homer Adkins, Mark Triplett, Calvin Adkins, Ernie Frye, Vernon Mills, and Buddy Boy Mills. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.