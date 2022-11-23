DOROTHY HARLESS GILKERSON, 104 of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022. She was born May 24, 1918, in Branchland, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lonnie and Thelma Adkins Harless. She was retired from the Wayne County Court House. She was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Debbie Gilkerson; daughter Joyce Russell; grandchildren Tim Russell, Derrick Gilkerson, Kevin and Sandy Asbury; great-granddaughter Dakota Bates; sisters Elfrida Harless, Lucille Harless, Annie Bradshaw; brothers Ancil "Hank" Harless and Homer Harless. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Kay F. Ross, Mabel Nadine and Tom Hawkins of Hilliard, Ohio, Janice Fay and Arnold Russell of East Lynn, W.Va.; sons and daughter-in-law Herman Melvin Gilkerson of East Lynn, W.Va., and Homer Seth and Carla Gilkerson of Wayne, W.Va.; 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 30 great- great-grandchildren; special neighbor and caregiver Angela Kincaid. Dorothy lived a long Christian life, loved to cook, loved her neighbors, family, and flowers and lived to take care of others. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jimmy Lester and Pastor Larry Adkins. Burial will be in Everette Adkins Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. The family would like to thank the staff of Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation for their kindness and great care.