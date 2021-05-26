Thank you for Reading.

FRANCES LEE ROSS BURGESS, 93, of Branchland, W.Va., widow of Rev. Earl Burgess, died May 24 at the home of her daughter. Funeral 11 a.m. May 28 at Freedom Freewill Baptist Church, Kiahsville. Burial in the Elmwood Annex. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 27 at the church.  Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.

