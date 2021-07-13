FRANKIE QUEEN, 86, of Huntington died July 9. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. July 14 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
