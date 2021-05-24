FRED A. DEAN, 72, of Fort Gay, husband of Amy Dean, died May 21 in Three Rivers Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. May 24 at Young Funeral Home Chapel; burial in Dean Cemetery. Visitation two hours prior to the service.
