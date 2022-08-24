FREDDIE GEAN HILL, 82, of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born October 15, 1939, in Braeholm, W.Va., a son of the late Ira and Hester Hill. His son Freddie Edmond Hill also preceded him in death, along with five brothers, Bobby, Harry, Obid, Homer, and Joe Hill; and one sister, Barbara Eldridge. Freddie was a US Army veteran, a retired supervisor with Ballard's Farm Sausage Company, President of the Big Ugly's Club, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Betty Hill; two children, Josie (Brett) Wallace and Gary Hill of Huntington; grandchildren Jaime (Katherine) Lanham of Huntington, Daniela (Ezekiel) Hopkins of Joplin, Mo., and Brooke (Cody) Johnson of Massillon, Ohio; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are one sister, Sue (Paul) Jackson of Big Ugly, W.Va.; one brother Ira "Rufus" (Geradine) Hill of East Lynn; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral service at 2 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at Johnson Tiller funeral Home with Bishop Michael Pulley officiating and military honors performed by the American Legion Post 93. Burial will follow in the Ross Cemetery. Visitation at noon on Monday.