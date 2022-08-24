Thank you for Reading.

Freddie Gean Hill
FREDDIE GEAN HILL, 82, of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born October 15, 1939, in Braeholm, W.Va., a son of the late Ira and Hester Hill. His son Freddie Edmond Hill also preceded him in death, along with five brothers, Bobby, Harry, Obid, Homer, and Joe Hill; and one sister, Barbara Eldridge. Freddie was a US Army veteran, a retired supervisor with Ballard's Farm Sausage Company, President of the Big Ugly's Club, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints.

Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Betty Hill; two children, Josie (Brett) Wallace and Gary Hill of Huntington; grandchildren Jaime (Katherine) Lanham of Huntington, Daniela (Ezekiel) Hopkins of Joplin, Mo., and Brooke (Cody) Johnson of Massillon, Ohio; and 10 great-grandchildren.

