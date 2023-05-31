Geneva Mae Ward May 31, 2023 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GENEVA MAE WARD, 78 of Fort Gay, widow of Theodore Ward Jr., died May 23 at home. There will be a private memorial service. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWayne High senior receives full scholarship to prestigious universityGreat American Petting Farm returning to LavaletteHuntington church breaks ground on 60,000-square-foot sports domeWayne Elementary students participate in 'Take a Paws to Read' eventTent revival draws over 1,000 in WayneDeputy who fatally struck teen while driving cruiser won't face chargesWayne High Class of 2023 sent off with well wishesRose Ann VanhooseWayne little leaguer with Spinabifida recognizedRECAP: Sectional baseball: Midland gets past Spring Valley in 13 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Roy Gene Vincell Geneva Mae Ward Elaine Puskas Ronald "Dick" Gilliam Gary "Sonny" Gilkerson Merrill B. Lucas Elaine Puskas Ronald "Dick" Gilliam James David Bradshaw Rose Ann Vanhoose