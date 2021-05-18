Thank you for Reading.

GEORGE ROBERT FINLEY, 82, of Kiahsville, W.Va., passed away at his home on May 11, 2021. He was born November 11, 1938, in Wayne County, West Virginia, a son of the late Nick “Buck” and Brookie Queen Finley. He was a member of Wayne No. 18 AF&AM Masonic Lodge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carrie Davis Finley. He is survived by his loving wife, Jessie New Finley; one stepdaughter, Elizabeth “Libby” Johnson of Wayne, W.Va.; two stepsons, Ronnie Triplett (Unchu) of Yorktown, Va., and George C. New of Huntington, W.Va.; two sisters, Julia Fay Finley Cherri of Ohio and Lois Jean Finley Vasik of Parma, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews who all loved him. Private services will be held for the family. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting with arrangements. 

