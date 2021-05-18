GEORGE ROBERT FINLEY, 82, of Kiahsville, W.Va., passed away at his home on May 11, 2021. He was born November 11, 1938, in Wayne County, West Virginia, a son of the late Nick “Buck” and Brookie Queen Finley. He was a member of Wayne No. 18 AF&AM Masonic Lodge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carrie Davis Finley. He is survived by his loving wife, Jessie New Finley; one stepdaughter, Elizabeth “Libby” Johnson of Wayne, W.Va.; two stepsons, Ronnie Triplett (Unchu) of Yorktown, Va., and George C. New of Huntington, W.Va.; two sisters, Julia Fay Finley Cherri of Ohio and Lois Jean Finley Vasik of Parma, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews who all loved him. Private services will be held for the family. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting with arrangements.
