On June 27, 2022, GEORGIA FAYE RICE, 52, of Wayne, W.Va., sadly departed this life. She was born on December 15, 1969, in West Hamlin, W.Va., to Arbie and Ida Rice of Wayne. Preceding her in death were both paternal and maternal grandparents, John and Mary Rice and Melvin and Georgia Moore.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two daughters, Kyrah (Sam) Broviak of Wayne, and Allyson (Corey) Clark of St. Albans, W.Va., that she shared with Jimmie "Bub" Brooks; and eight grandchildren whom she absolutely adored: Izz, Redbird, Blondie, Soph, Ellie, Lil' Dude, Bubbles and Little Buddy.
Also surviving her is sister, Ethel (Scott) Chadwick of Prichard, W.Va.; Arbie "little brother" (Amy) Rice of Rockport, Ind.; four nieces, one nephew, and one great-nephew: Kaitlyn, Caleb (Brittany), Savannah, Desi, Mollie, and Sterling. She also leaves behind her longtime companion, Marshel Wiley, a special childhood friend, Loretta Browning, and a host of special knit cousins that she thought of as siblings. Everyone that knew Georgie knew that she was a free-spirited kind soul and a lover of nature and all beings.
Funeral services at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brother David Adkins officiating. Visitation at noon on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are appreciated.