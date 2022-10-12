GIL "BUTCH" ROSS, 73, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born November 5, 1948, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Edward and Dorothy Maynard Ross. Also preceding him in death was one daughter, Charlene Ross Burrell, one sister, Sharon Kay Williamson, and his father-in-law Charlie Hatfield. Butch served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and was a Deacon at the Laurel Freewill Baptist Church. He loved hunting, along with fishing and riding his four-wheeler.
Survivors include his loving wife Darlene Hatfield Ross; his son Gil Michael (Allie) Ross of Ashland, Ky.; his grandchildren Charlie Ross, Adam Rigdon, and Savannah (Noah) Adams; one brother, William (Arlene) Spence of East Lynn; two sisters, Nola Adkins of Wayne, and Linda (Curtis) Smith of Tennessee; mother-in-law Opal Hatfield Napier; sister-in-law Deborah (Geoffrey) Adkins, who loved him like a brother; son-in-law Christopher Burrell of Athens, Ga.; his special fur babies, Little Bit and Bee Jay; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends too numerous to mention. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their care and love.
Honoring his request, there will be no public services. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.