GLADYS EVELYN PORTER, 65 of Genoa, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastors Fred Ferguson and Doug Thompson officiating. Burial in the Huff Cemetery, Genoa. She was born March 25, 1956, at Louisa, Ky., a daughter of the late Andrew Forrest and Annalee Collins Jackson. Gladys formerly worked as a caregiver and for Walmart, as well as other stores in the area. She was a member of the Hopewell United Methodist Church. Gladys was an avid quilter and was a member of the Wayne Library Quilters Guild and the Wayne Baptist Church Quilters Group. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Emma Ruth Walker, and a brother, Darrell Forrest Jackson. Survivors include her loving husband of 43 years, John Taylor Porter; one son, John Eric Porter of Omaha, Neb.; one sister, Charlotte Ann Robertson and husband Harold of Wayne; brother-in-law, Elmer Lee Walker; sister-in-law, Phyllis Jackson; and a host of friends too numerous to mention. The family would like to express their thanks to Andi Queen and Melissa Brooks of Hospice of Huntington for their exceptional care. Visitation one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington at https://hospiceofhuntington.org/donate/make-a-donation/ or by mailing a check to Hospice of Huntington, Inc., P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709, Attn: Development Department.