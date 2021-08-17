GLEN SAMUEL ADAMS, 65, of Fort Gay, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 14, 2021. He was born May 21, 1956, in Genoa, W.Va., a son of the late Clyde and Ora Adams. His brother, Thomas Adams, also preceded him in death. He leaves behind his loving wife of 39 years, Mary Adams; three children, Emmett Thompson of Fort Gay, Barbie Adams, also of Fort Gay, and Ora (Brooks) Perry of Prichard, W.Va.; two grandsons, Levi Brooks Perry and Ashton Carter Perry, both of Prichard; and a special great-nephew, Samuel Thompson of Fort Gay. Also surviving are three brothers, Homer Adams of Proctorville, Ohio, Grover Adams of Ontario, Canada, and Clyde Adams of Genoa; eight sisters, Bertha (Timothy) Noble, Tennie Wooten, both of Wayne, Martha Brewer of Genoa, Dixie (Tony) Pack of Wayne, Norma Chafin of Genoa, Alice (Ronnie) Brewer of Genoa, Sarah (Steve) Davis of East Lynn, and Frankie Adams of Fort Gay; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington and the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center for their care and support. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Tabor’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a member, with Pastors Denny Brown and Gary Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in the Marshall Adams Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
