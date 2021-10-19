GURLAND VESTER “G.V.” WILLIAMSON was born Jan. 10, 1936, to Robert and Neltha Williamson and passed peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior, October 5, 2021, in Vancouver, Wash. Raised on Kelly Knob in West Virginia, he worked with his father and older brother Alpha Gene in logging and was only 8 years old when he started running a D-2 Cat. After attending Crum High School, where he played football, he moved to Washington, D.C., to work for the FBI. After missing the love of his life, Sue Stamper, he moved back to Dunlow, got married and raised two children, Bryan (Linda) Williamson and Yvonne (Russ) Ollila. He loved to move, and was successful in running paper plants all over the continental USA. After retirement, GV and Sue moved to Ocean Park, Wash., where he started building birdhouses and furniture. People would come from all over just to buy his rustic birdhouses and Adirondack chairs. G.V. and Sue were grandparents to Lindsy (Dan) Read, Andrea (Casey) Mabbott, Karli Williamson and Bryce (Katy) Williamson and great-grandparents to Liam and Ronan Read and Gryffin and Molly Mabbott. He is preceded in death by his wife, Opal Sue; mom, Neltha Maynard Williamson; dad, Robert Williamson; brother, Alpha Gene; sisters, Gay Williamson and Sarah Cisco; and stepmother, Linda Stroud Williamson. His “second” family was just as important to him as his “first” with brother Donald and sisters Neltha and Neva Sue, whom he loved very much. GV was a deacon in the Baptist church, taught Sunday School and loved to golf and talk about growing up in the Hills of West Virginia. Every summer, we would take the long trip back from Washington State to visit family. He loved his Lord, his family and West Virginia. “God Made, Jesus Saved, West Virginia Raised.”
