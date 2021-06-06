Thank you for Reading.

HAROLD RAY ISON, 62, of Blaine, Ky., son of Ronald Ray and Clarice Edwards Ison, died June 6. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. June 7 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Boggs Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 6 at the funeral home. 

Tags

Recommended for you