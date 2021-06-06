HAROLD RAY ISON, 62, of Blaine, Ky., son of Ronald Ray and Clarice Edwards Ison, died June 6. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. June 7 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Boggs Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 6 at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington DMV office flooded; customers asked to use alternate location
- Eight the Great: A local athlete gone too soon
- Angela Carol Barker Ramey of Wayne
- Benjamin "B.J." Kyle Lee Blankenship of Wayne
- Tolsia grads encouraged to find purpose in life
- Ishmael L. Johnson of Fort Gay
- Wayne High Pioneers graduate after unpredictable year
- Bryan Timothy Lycan of Louisa, Ky.
- Mattie Jane "Patty" Moore
- Tina Lee Collins of Louisa, Ky.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Kevin Zornes Jr. of Louisa, Ky.
- Harold Ray Ison of Blaine, Ky.
- Ishmael L. Johnson of Fort Gay
- Benjamin "B.J." Kyle Lee Blankenship of Wayne
- Angela Carol Barker Ramey of Wayne
- Bryan Timothy Lycan of Louisa, Ky.
- Mattie Jane "Patty" Moore
- Wilfred Bowens of Louisa, Ky.
- Tina Lee Collins of Louisa, Ky.
- Roy Lee Matthews of Dunlow