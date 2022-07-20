HARRY LEON SELLARDS JR. of Orange City, Florida passed into his heavenly home Tuesday, July 13th, 2022. Harry "HL" was born in Wayne, West Virginia, on September 11, 1930, to Harry Leon Sellards and Edith Jackson Sellards. He is survived by his four children Harry Leon Sellards III and wife Karen Lynn Sellards of Waynesville, NC. Grandchildren Evan Whitehead and Kara Whitehead; Great Grandchildren Gabrielle Reed and Timothy Reed; Edwin Ray Sellards and wife Maritza Sellards of The Woodlands, TX; Frances (Gidget) Lorraine Kidd of Orange City, FL. Grandchildren Carly Jo Ghigliotty and husband George Joseph Ghigliotty II; Sean Allan Kidd and wife Chelsea Justine Wozneski Kidd; Michael Troy Kidd and partner Rebecca Allyson Wenzel; Daniel Scott Kidd; and Andrew Clark Kidd. Great Grandchildren Brian Mitchel Hoff and partner Jeannie Nicole Cruz; George Joseph (Joey) Ghigliotty III; Sean Douglas Kidd and partner Lacey Anne Prevo; Rachel Irene Kidd and partner Justin Paul Padgett; Great Great Grandchildren Sean Thomas Kidd and Brody Malakai Hoff; Christina Lynn Sellards of Orange City, FL. Harry is also survived by four siblings; Alberta Jeanette Hall, David Randolph Sellards and wife Betty Sellards, Jackson Sellards and wife Jane Lyn Sellards, and John Joshua Sellards and wife Priscilla Sellards, and over 30 nieces and nephews. Harry was preceded in death by both of his parents Harry Leon Sellards and Edith Jackson Sellards; his first wife of 50 years, Virginia Stanhope Frazier Sellards; and by his second wife Gynell Bott Sellards of 15 years. Three of his sisters have also preceded him to heaven, Glenna Hope Deloach, Jewell May (Judy) Wall, and Linda Ellen Stafford. Harry served his country, community, and church throughout his life, but most of all, he was a loving husband and father. At the young age of 17, Harry enlisted in the United States Navy. During his 20-year career, Harry served aboard four warships (USS Hulse, USS Ashland, USS Rushmore, and the USS Owl) and in various Naval Aviation Squadrons, retiring with the rank of Chief Petty Officer in 1967. He served at NATO Headquarters Atlantic during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. While aboard the USS Intrepid and USS Randolph, as part of the attached Air Wings from 1963-1965, Harry participated in two Gemini capsule and crew pickups. Chief Petty Officer Sellards was in service to his country during both the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. In 1968 he moved his family to Deland, FL, enrolling at Stetson University with the goal of obtaining his BA Degree and his Florida State Teaching Certificate. Upon graduation in December of 1969, Harry was hired by the Volusia County School Board and began his teaching career at Pierson Elementary School. After a few years in the classroom, he made the decision to further his education and seek a principal's position. Within two years, he had obtained his Master of Education at Stetson and became the principal at Pierson Elementary, where he served for an additional eight years. In 1987 he made the move to Deltona Lakes Elementary, at that time the largest elementary school in Florida, serving as an Assistant Principal for four years prior to his retirement. Upon retirement, for the second time, Harry pursued his favorite passions: genealogy, philately (stamp collecting), and church activities. He made a number of trips to courthouses in Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee in pursuit of family records, accompanied by his wife Virginia or by his eldest son Leon. These quests, along with the voluminous correspondence from family and friends throughout the United States, provided the content for five family genealogy books. Harry served as the President of the West Volusia Stamp Club on numerous occasions and made many friends there over 40 years. He passed along his life-long passion for stamp collecting to both of his sons. Harry was recently recognized with the 50-year membership pin from the American Philatelic Society. Harry was a follower of his Lord for over 70 years. He served in many positions of servant leadership in every church that he belonged to. He was an ordained Deacon for 40 years and was a faithful attendee at Stetson Baptist Church from 1968-2015, when his declining health prevented his attendance. Harry's was a life well lived in service to his fellow man. He was a patriot, loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend to countless of hundreds. Harry, we will rejoice with you in heaven when our time on earth is complete. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that Day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8 Harry's funeral will be conducted at Allen Summerhill Memorial Chapel,126 East New York Avenue, Deland, Florida July 26, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until 10:00 am with Interment to follow at DeLand Memorial Gardens. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to Stetson Baptist Church, the church Harry loved so much
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- David Alan Adkins
- Helen Justice Adkins
- High-tech help on the way in 52-year-old WV murder case
- Wayne business destroyed by fire
- Local stars making a career of pro sports
- Fire destroys Watts Woodworking, former WCN building
- Nebraska student selling educational tools in Wayne County
- Danny Ray Thompson
- Ronald Sr. Kimberlin
- Museum of Art brings Shakespearean atmosphere to fundraiser
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.