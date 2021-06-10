Thank you for Reading.

HARRY LINVILLE HALE, 81 of Lavalette, husband of Geraldine Maynard Hale, died June 9 at home. He was a union steelworker for Special Metals. Funeral service at 2 p.m. June 13 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Jones Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. 

