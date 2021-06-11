HARRY LINVILLE HALE, 81, of Lavalette, husband of Geraldine Maynard Hale, died June 9 at home. He was a Union steelworker for Special Metals. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 13 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Jones Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
