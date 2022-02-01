HAYLEY JO ANN HENSELY GARMEN Feb 1, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAYLEY JO ANN HENSELY GARMEN, 21, of Louisa, Ky., wife of Alex Garmen, died Jan. 29. There will be a private memorial service. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, is directing arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hensely Hayley Jo Ann Louisa Funeral Home Ky. Alex Garmen Memorial Service Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrum steps down as Tolsia football coachTHS wins $750 in annual PSA contestDoug Reynolds announces bid for Wayne County CommissionWILLIAM A. HOLLANDCHRISTINA WHITEWayne girls topple Logan in battle of top five ranked Class AAA teamsROBERT ERNEST "BOB" WATSONJOHN CHARLES PERRYElection Watch 2022: Campaign filingsGLENVILLE WAYNE PERRY Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries HAYLEY JO ANN HENSELY GARMEN JOHN CHARLES PERRY CHRISTINA WHITE JAMES M. DANIELS GLENVILLE WAYNE PERRY APRIL DAWN PRATER ESTEP JACKIE LEE FERGUSON "JACK" WILLIAM A. HOLLAND RICHARD KORIN NORMA GAY SCARBERRY