HAZEL M. HOGSTON, 83, of Webbville, Ky., widow of Rev. Dewey Ray Hogston, died May 18. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 22 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Leadman Cemetery, Webbville. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. May 21 at the funeral home.
