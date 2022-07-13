HELEN JUSTICE ADKINS, passed away at home in Barboursville, W.Va., on July 9, 2022, at the age of 75, surrounded by her family. Helen was born on October 6, 1946, in East Lynn, W.Va., a daughter of the late Geneva and Arnold Justice.
She is survived by her three daughters and two sons-in-law, Marcia (Kevin) Tolley, Denise Nestor, and Sherry (Andy) Yates, as well as six granddaughters, Robbie (Jeremy) Louden, Kaylee A Yates, Alesha Yates, Melanie (Jason) Dailey, Heather Tolley, and Tiffany (Ryan) Cole and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her three brothers and sisters-in-law, Arnold Jr and Emma Jean Justice, Frank and Beverly Justice, and Oscar and Joanne Justice, many nieces and nephews as well as her beloved cat of 17 years, Maggie May.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Adkins and sisters Carma Lee Runyon and Erie Russell.
Helen enjoyed bingo, playing the lottery, drinking coffee, and watching late night mystery shows. The family hopes that she has the answers to The Curse of Oak Island and The Secrets of Skinwalker Ranch.
The family thanks the caregivers of Cabell County Community Services Organization (CCCSO) and Hospice of Huntington for their support during Helen's last days.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to CCCSO or the animal rescue of your choice, in her honor.
A celebration of life with be scheduled at a later date.