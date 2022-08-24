HESTER MAXINE MURPHY, 77 of Phyllis, Ky., was born on April 6, 1945, in Stiltner, W.Va., and passed away on Aug 9, 2022. Hester was a member of Kimper Community Baptist Church and homemaker. Her parents were the late Reverend Tilden Parsons and Anna Mae Stapleton Parsons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Avery Murphy; brothers Herman, Alvis Glen, Rev. Tilden Jr. and Rev. Andrew Parsons and sisters Shelba Jean Helmondollar, Vesta Herbst, Billie Alesi, Barbara Linville, Genevieve Adams, Judy Reitmire, Mabel Bailey and Donna Bunch. Survivors are a son, Jeffrey (Glenda) Murphy of Dana, Ky., and a daughter, Jennifer (Danny) Thacker of Phyllis, Ky., and Tina (Scott) Blair who was thought of as a daughter; grandchildren Tiffany Nichole (James) Abner, Nathaniel Douglas Taylor, Danny Evan (April) Thacker, Kaitlin Sierra (Nathan) Burris, Wesley Ian (Harley) Thacker and Tayleigh JoAnna Thacker; great-grandchildren James Scott Abner, Daelynn Averina Abner and Emma Louise Burris; special friend Mary Slone. Visitation from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with a night service at 7 p.m. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in the chapel with Bro. Roger Johnson, Bro. Shannon Bryant and Bro. Shane Ward officiating. Burial in the Murphy Cemetery at Phyllis, Ky.