Hilda Watts of Louisa, Ky. Nov 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HILDA WATTS, 50, of Louisa, Ky., wife of David Watts, died Nov. 7. A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ky. Louisa Memorial Service Funeral Home Hilda Watts David Watts Wife Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMarcella Herald of PrichardSV student finalist for senate youth programWHS sister track duo makes All-State teamThree Wayne residents among state COVID-19 deathsSunday dinner with Rocco serves record amountC-K Middle wins football championshipElla Marie Blankenship of WayneLois Jean Staley of East LynnBraskem celebrates 60th anniversary of Neal plant in KenovaProficiency rates increasing in Wayne County schools ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Hilda Watts of Louisa, Ky. Lois Jean Staley of East Lynn Ella Marie Blankenship of Wayne Marcella Herald of Prichard Dike Dwayne Blackburn Lowell Davis Plymale of Wayne Emma Lee Adams Wilson of Genoa Donna June Shelton Deeds of Wayne Richard Jay Cochran Jr. of Ashland Carmaleta Oney of Olive Hill, Ky.