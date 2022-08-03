Hobert M. Sr. Hundley

HOBERT M. HUNDLEY SR. "Hound Dog," 82 of Kitts Hill, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 29, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Elders Roger Maynard, Tommy Damron and Tony Clay officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. He was born June 22, 1940, at Dunlow, W.Va., a son of the late Hubert and Amey Mounts Hundley. Hobert was a retired welder of the Pipeliners Local Union 798, Tulsa, Okla., for 64 years. He was selected to weld on the Alaska Pipeline. Hobert was a member of Echo United Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and his family so much. In addition to his parents, Hobert was preceded in death by his son Hobert Jr. "Hoby," his wife Jane Mills Hundley, four sisters, Pauline, Nancy "Sis," Carrie Mae and Arisby "Faye," seven brothers, Homer "J.R.," John, Hubert, Herbert, Oscar Ray, Lloyd and Delbert. Survivors include his loving daughter and son-in-law, Angela Renae and David Maynard, who cared for him the last 13 years and 24/7 care for a year; his first wife, Loraine "Lou" Perry Hundley Hampton; a special nephew, Harold Hundley Sr. that always checked on him daily and visited him. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Patriot Ambulance Service for their exceptional care transporting three days a week and to Davita Dialysis for their loving care, especially Lydia. Hobert was an avid coon hunter with black and tans that he truly enjoyed, along with feeding the birds, 4-wheeling and welding. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral service at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8. The family requests that guests wear facemasks and practice social distancing.
