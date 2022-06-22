Homer Jr. Smith

HOMER SMITH, JR., 84, of East Lynn, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was born November 19, 1937, in Logan County, W.Va., a son of the late Homer and Dora Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Julie Smith, Shirley Lester, and Faye Curry; and two brothers, Bobby Smith and Donald Smith. Homer was a retired welder from ACF Industries with 34 years of service. He had a great love for the outdoors, farming, and most of all, his family. He is a brother in Christ who served the Lord faithfully.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Anthia Smith; one daughter, Teresa (Jimmy) Albright of East Lynn; four sons, Jerry (Alta) Smith of East Lynn, Greg (Bambi) Smith of Salt Rock, W.Va., Jeff (Sabrina) Smith of East Lynn, and Brett (Michele) Smith of Wayne, W.Va.; 13 grandchildren, Jerry, Homer, Kyle, Megan, Morgen, Halie, Gregory, Madilyn, Rianna, Nicholas, Katelyn, Joshua, and Ashlee; 15 great grandchildren with one on the way; and 1 great-great grandchild with one on the way.
Also surviving are two sisters, Judy Taylor of Huntington, W.Va., and Jean Stamper of Ashland, Ky.; two brothers, Jimmy (Linda) Smith of East Lynn, and Dale (Kess) Smith of Huntington; and nieces, nephews, family, and friends too numerous to mention.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the funeral home with Elders Delmar and Emual Adkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Scott Adkins Cemetery in East Lynn. In route to cemetery, family will stop at Homer's residence for a private moment and prayer, then proceed to cemetery.