HOPE LUCEILLE MULLENS DAY, 91 of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Fred Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne. She was born May 30, 1930, at Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Rev. Paul and Eva Cade Mullens. Hope started playing hymns on the piano at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church at the age of 7 and continued to play throughout the years at Florence United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Marshall Day, sisters Mary Zoe Cooper and Ruby Robinson, and a brother, Paul Q. Mullens. Survivors include two daughters, Marsha J. Aldridge of Wayne, W.Va., and Kathy Hope Thornton (William) of Java, Va.; a son, James Kent Day (Cindy) of Lavalette, W.Va.; two sisters, Wanda Midkiff (Robert) of Lavalette, W.Va., and Helen Hayes (Danny) of Sarasota, Fla.; two brothers, Richard Mullens (Carolyn) of Lavalette, W.Va., and John Mullens (Linda) of Franklin, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Stacy Adkins (Charley), James Day (Stephanie), Crystal Kendrick (Michael), Jocelyn Ennis (Greg), Patrick Goodall (Megan), Bradley and Cameron Goodall; nine great-grandchildren, Aeriel, Lakyn and Zane Adkins, Penelope and Amelia Day, Tristan Kendrick, Eleanor and Cecelia Ennis and Daphne Goodall; and many nieces, nephews and friends who loved her dearly. Visitation will be held from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.