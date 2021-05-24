HOWARD AUSTIN PRUITT, "BABE" 89 of Lavalette, husband of Diane Penick Pruitt, died May 22 at home. He retired from Smoots Brothers Construction Company. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. May 26 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
