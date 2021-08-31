Thank you for Reading.

HOWARD EDWARD THOMPSON, 92, of Bamberg, South Carolina, formerly of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, September 3, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va. Burial will follow in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. He was born November 19, 1928, at Fort Gay, W.Va., a son of the late Edgar and Blanche Ball Thompson. Howard retired as a Chief Petty Officer from the U.S. Navy and then retired from his second career as a bus driver with the Wayne County Schools. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Rheada Fairchild; his first wife and the mother of his children, Evelyn Burch Thompson; two sisters, Helen Bywaters and Patty Barnhardt; and a brother, Johnny Thompson. Howard is survived by his wife who has since passed away, Karen Sue Mitchell Thompson; three sons, Terry Thompson of Wayne, W.Va., Darrell Thompson of Amarillo, Texas, and John David Thompson of Amarillo, Texas; one sister, Donna Fay Harris of Ohio; and one brother, Wetzel Thompson (Mary) of Ohio; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.

