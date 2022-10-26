HOWARD FRANKLIN OSBURN, 91 of Wayne, W.Va., passed away October 16, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born June 12, 1931, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Rice Osburn and Ida Cyrus Osburn. Howard was preceded in death by a daughter, Judith Ann Osburn; a brother, Harold (Ernestine) Osburn; four sisters, Blanche (John) Ackerman, Mildred (Gordon) Damron, Lola (Arthur) Gilbert, and Betty June (Ginger) Dowell; and special friend Howard Fry. After graduating from Ahrens Trade High School, Louisville, Kentucky, in 1949, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict where he was in charge of radio communications and radar aboard the USS Manchester (CL-83). He then made his way back to West Virginia where he soon married the love of his life, Janith Ann Mills on September 6, 1956. After their marriage, he was employed by his brother, Harold at Osburn Electric and later joined his father-in-law's company, Mills Drilling where he became owner until his retirement. He was also a professional photographer, a Ham Radio Operator with the call sign WA8RQB and later obtained his Extra Class License with the call sign W8XA. He enjoyed working on computers and his ham radio equipment. He was an author of several genealogy books and publications. He was also a founding member and past president of the Wayne County Historical and Genealogical Society. On November 5, 2020, he was awarded the John Deaver Drinko Academy 2020 Community Service Award at Marshall University for his work in Wayne County Genealogy and History. Survivors include his spouse of 69 years, Janith Ann Mills Osburn; a daughter, Lisa Estelle (Helder) Amorim of Wayne, W.Va.; a son, Carl Franklin (Wendy Easton) Osburn of Napels, Fla.; his grandson, John Aaron (Kisha) Russell; two granddaughters, Alexandria Amity Amorim, Celia Nicole (Jayson) Pine; and two great-grandchildren, Melanie and Eli Pine; special friends Rev. Basil A. Hensley, Drew and Velvet Blakely and a host of additional family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, by Pastor Randy Osburn and Pastor Robert Fry with visitation from noon until service time. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va.
