HUDSON NAPIER, 88, of Genoa, W.Va., passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va.
Funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va. Burial will follow in the Justice Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va.
He was born September 25, 1933, at Kiahsville, W.Va., a son of the late French and Sally Mathis Napier.
Hudson retired from Ballard's Farm Sausage in Wayne.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Wanda Napier, three sisters, Nancy Napier, Susie Harvey and Ruby Queen, two brothers, Austin Napier and Vester Napier.
Survivors include two sons, Thomas Napier and wife Drema of Radnor, W.Va., and Larry Napier and wife Cecilia of Huntington, W.Va.; two sisters, Julie Smith of Wayne, W.Va., and Sally Smith (Lowell) of Lavalette, W.Va.; two brothers, French Napier (Deloris) and Andy Napier (Freda), all of Radnor, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Bradlea Napier, Brady Napier (Charley) and Nicholas Napier; four great-grandchildren, Conner Ross, Andrew Napier, Tucker Napier and Wynter Napier.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the sixth floor nursing staff at St. Mary's and to Hospice of Huntington for their exceptional care.
Visitation from 6 to 9 Wednesday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.