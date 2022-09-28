Thank you for Reading.

Hudson Napier
SYSTEM

HUDSON NAPIER, 88, of Genoa, W.Va., passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va.

Funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va. Burial will follow in the Justice Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va.

Recommended for you