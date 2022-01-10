IMOGENE DAMRON PARSONS, 91, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away January 6, 2022, in Huntington, W.Va. She is survived by her sons, Arthur Eugene Parsons with wife Linda, their son Scott with Cassie and their children Claire and Levi; Terry Parsons with wife Betty, their sons Joseph with Kara and their children Natalie and Meredith; and Jacob Parsons; a daughter Rita Parsons Byrd and her daughters Kristen with Javi and their child Charlie; Rachel Byrd with Carlie. Imogene is also survived by one brother, Royce Damron of Wayne, W.Va. Imogene was born April 11, 1930, to Nathan and Addie Perry Damron of Genoa as the only girl of six siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Parsons. Imogene enjoyed needlework, gardening, and will be greatly missed by family and friends. A graveside memorial with burial following is planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at The Peaceful Gardens Cemetery, Genoa, W.Va. A funeral procession will leave Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, at 1 p.m. for those wishing to join. Memorial contributions may be sent to organizations that support veterans. Finally, much gratitude to the wonderful staff and compassionate care providers at Madison Park Healthcare. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is serving the family. God bless you Mom and give Dad our love when you see him in Heaven.