Jack Donald Wellman
JACK DONALD WELLMAN, 82, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne with Pastor Steve Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne with military graveside rites conducted by the U.S. Air Force and American Legion Post 93 of Kenova, W.Va.

