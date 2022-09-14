JACK DONALD WELLMAN, 82, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne with Pastor Steve Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne with military graveside rites conducted by the U.S. Air Force and American Legion Post 93 of Kenova, W.Va.
He was born October 5, 1939, at Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Arnold and Edith Dutch Ross Wellman. Jack retired from the Wayne County Courthouse and was a member of the Wayne United Methodist Church and served as the church's representative at the state United Methodist conventions. He also proudly served in the United States Air Force.
He was a huge Pioneer fan and could be seen in the bleachers across the county cheering for all. He was a long-time Wayne County News subscriber and enjoyed sharing the piece of home with his military mates overseas.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda Ann Merritt Meddings and two sons-in-law, Randy and Steve; twin brother Jerry Wellman and sister Glennalee Fulks.
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-four years, Anna Russell Wellman; one son, Jeffrey D. Wellman of Catlettsburg, Ky.; one sister, Otalee Reynolds of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; four grandchildren, Nick Wellman (Amanda), Jessica Robertson (Dale), Zach Merritt (Nikki) and Seth Merritt (Jennifer); seven great-grandchildren, Hadley, Jackson, Jaycee, Jaxon, Randi Ann, Steele, Eleanor and one on the way, Dean.
Friends may call after noon on Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.