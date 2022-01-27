JACKIE LEE FERGUSON, "JACK" 82, of Markham, Ill., went home to be with the Lord on January 19, 2022, surrounded by his family, at his residence. Born September 21, 1939, in Wayne, W.Va., Jack later attended Wayne County High School, where he played basketball, football, and baseball before graduating in 1958. He then briefly attended Marshall University before moving to Chicago, Ill., to marry his queen, Ernestine. Jack retired from LTV Steel after 38 years of service, and he spent his golden years continuing to raise his garden and enjoying time with his grandchildren. Throughout his life, he enjoyed hunting and watching all types of sports. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Posen, Ill., where he served faithfully for over 50 years. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Cora Marie Bradshaw Ferguson; his brother, Bob Ferguson; and his sisters, Betty Parrish and Janet Sullivan. Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Ernestine Finley Ferguson, originally from Harts, W.Va.; one son, Jack Ferguson (Marilyn) of Markham, Ill.; three daughters, Sally Doyle (Bill) of Clarksville, Tenn., Linda Ferguson of Park Forest, Ill., and Melissa Ferguson of Markham, Ill.; 11 grandchildren, with three devoted grandsons and eight adoring granddaughters; and two darling great-granddaughters. Jackie is also survived by one sister, Carol Bays of Lavalette, W.Va.; one brother, Larry Ferguson of Statesville, N.C.; four brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services were conducted January 29, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home in Wayne, W.Va., with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon, followed with the service at noon. Services were directed by Pastor Bill Stedman of Faith Baptist Church in Posen, Ill. Burial followed in Community Memorial Gardens in Wayne, W.Va.